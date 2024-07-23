Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    23 July 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    23 July 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഡോ. ​വീ​ർ ബ​സ​വ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    Dr. Veer Basavant Reddy
    ഡോ. ​വീ​ർ ബ​സ​വ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ഡോ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​വീ​ർ ബ​സ​വ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി മു​ദ്നാ​ൽ (76) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​റു​മാ​സ​മാ​യി അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    2004ൽ ​യാ​ദ്ഗി​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​നാ​യി മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ചു ജ​യി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പി​ന്നീ​ട് 2010ൽ ​ബി.​ജെ.​പി ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി. യാ​ദ്ഗി​ർ ജി​ല്ല രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക പ​ങ്കു​വ​ഹി​ച്ച നേ​താ​വാ​ണ്. സം​സ്കാ​രം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​മാ​യ മു​ദ്നാ​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Obituary NewsDr. Veer Basavant Reddy
    News Summary - Former MLA Dr. Veer Basavant Reddy Passes Away
