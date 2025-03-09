Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    മു​ൻ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ​മേ​യ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞത്ത്ബൈ​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ൻ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ​മേ​യ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞത്ത്ബൈ​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞത്ത്ബൈ​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (എം.​സി.​സി) മു​ൻ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി മേ​യ​റു​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞ​ത്ത്ബൈ​ൽ (60) ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മൂ​ന്നു​ത​വ​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ടോ​ൾ ബൂ​ത്ത് സ​മ​രം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ജ​ന​കീ​യ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Mangalore City CorporationObituary NewsFormer Mayor
