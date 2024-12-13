Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    13 Dec 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    13 Dec 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    narayan
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ള്ളാ​വി മു​ൻ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ആ​ർ. നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ (81) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തു​മ​കു​​രു സി​ദ്ധ​ഗം​ഗ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ര​ണ്ടു​ത​വ​ണ നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. എ​സ്.​എം. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​യു​ടെ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൗ​സി​ങ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

