Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    കാ​ട്ടു​തീ; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം (Stock Image)

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​രി​ൽ മ​ന​പ്പൂ​ർ​വം തീ​യി​ട്ട് കാ​ട്ടു​തീ പ​ര​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​നെ വ​നം വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​രു​ൺ എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കൂ​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​രു​വ​രും വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി മ​രം മു​റി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​ക​വെ വ​നം വ​കു​പ്പി​​ന്റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് വ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത് തീ​യി​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ഉ​ദ്യോ​​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Forest FireArrest
