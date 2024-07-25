Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​തി​വേ​ഗ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    അ​തി​വേ​ഗ റെ​യി​ൽ​പാ​ത​ക്ക് സ്ഥ​ല​മെ​ടു​പ്പ്: നാ​ലി​ര​ട്ടി ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    HIGH RAIL
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു- ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു- ചെ​ന്നൈ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ റെ​യി​ൽ​പാ​ത​ക്ക് സ്ഥ​ലം വി​ട്ടു​ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് നാ​ലി​ര​ട്ടി ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. ഹൈ​സ്‌​പീ​ഡ് റെ​യി​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ലാ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര തു​ക ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:High-speed railMysore-Bengaluru-Chennai High Speed ​​Rail
    News Summary - For high-speed rail Space Occupancy: Quadruple Compensation
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick