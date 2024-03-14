Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 March 2024 4:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 March 2024 4:52 AM GMT

    ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെൻറ് 31 മുതൽ

    Syria vs Oman football match
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: മേ​ലാ​ങ്കോ​ട്ട് അ​ര​യാ​ൽ ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് അ​ര​യാ​ൽ സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 31 മു​ത​ൽ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ ദു​ർ​ഗ ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    TAGS:Football tournament
    News Summary - Football tournament from 31st
