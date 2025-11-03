Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST
ഭക്ഷണവിതരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - food supply
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരളപ്പിറവിയും കര്ണാടക രാജ്യോത്സവവും ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സാന്ത്വനം അന്നസാന്ദ്രപള്യയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സി.വി. രാമൻ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
ആശുപത്രി സൂപ്രണ്ട് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സംഘടന ചെയർമാൻ പി. സനൂപ്, കൺവീനർ എസ്.കെ. സുമേഷ്, ട്രഷറർ സുന്ദരേശ്വരൻ, ജോയന്റ് കൺവീനർ എം.കെ. ദിനേശ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story