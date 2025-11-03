Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST

    ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം

    ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം
    കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യും ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ​വും ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം

    അ​ന്ന​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​പ​ള്യ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ൻ ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബംഗളൂരു: കേരളപ്പിറവിയും കര്‍ണാടക രാജ്യോത്സവവും ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സാന്ത്വനം അന്നസാന്ദ്രപള്യയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സി.വി. രാമൻ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ആശുപത്രി സൂപ്രണ്ട് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സംഘടന ചെയർമാൻ പി. സനൂപ്, കൺവീനർ എസ്.കെ. സുമേഷ്, ട്രഷറർ സുന്ദരേശ്വരൻ, ജോയന്റ് കൺവീനർ എം.കെ. ദിനേശ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    TAGS:kerala piravinewsFood supplyBanglore
    News Summary - food supply
