Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:28 AM IST

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ; 45 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    food poison
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ലെ 45 ത​ട​വു​കാ​രെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗ​വ. വെ​ൻ​ലോ​ക് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ നി​ല അ​തി​ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ അ​നു​പം അ​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മാ​യി ചോ​റും സാ​മ്പാ​റു​മാ​ണ് ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രേ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:food poisoningprisoners
    News Summary - Food poisoning in Mangaluru jail; 45 prisoners hospitalized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X