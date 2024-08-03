Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ;...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ; കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Died of food poisoning
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ​യേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ച ഭീ​മ​ണ്ണ, എ​റ​മ്മ, മ​ല്ലേ​ശ്, പാ​ർ​വ​തി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റെ​യ്ചൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ക​ല്ലൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ​യേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഭീ​മ​ണ്ണ (60), ഭാ​ര്യ എ​റ​മ്മ (57), മ​ക​ൻ മ​ല്ലേ​ശ് (21), മ​ക​ൾ പാ​ർ​വ​തി (19) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു മ​ക​ൾ മ​ല്ല​മ്മ​യെ (23) ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ച​പ്പാ​ത്തി​യും ക​റി​യും ക​ഴി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ശ​രാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​വ​ർ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ​ല സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് റെ​യ്ചൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ കെ. ​നി​തീ​ഷ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:food poisoningBengaluru News
    News Summary - Food poisoning
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick