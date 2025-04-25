Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 25 April 2025 9:06 AM IST
    date_range 25 April 2025 9:06 AM IST

    ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ-​ഫ​ല മേ​ള നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ലെ കേ​ള​ടി ശി​വ​പ്പ നാ​യ​ക യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹോ​ർ​ട്ടി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സി​ലെ ഐ.​സി.​എ.​ആ​ർ- കൃ​ഷി വി​ജ്ഞാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ത്രി​ദി​ന ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ- ഫ​ല മേ​ള ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    നാ​വു​ലെ​യി​ലെ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി കോ​ള​ജ് കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ ര​ജ​ത​ജൂ​ബി​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് വൈ​സ് ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​ർ ആ​ർ.​സി. ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ശ​നി, ഞാ​യ​ർ, തി​ങ്ക​ൾ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് മേ​ള.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:food festBangalore News
    News Summary - Food fest starts from tomorrow
