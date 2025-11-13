Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 11:08 AM IST
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 11:08 AM IST

    ഫ്ലൈ ​ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    കെ​മ്പ​ഗൗ​ഡ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ദാ​വ​ങ്ക​രെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ഫ്ലൈ ​ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​മ​ലിം​ഗ റെ​ഡ്ഡി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി) കെ​മ്പ​ഗൗ​ഡ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ദാ​വ​ങ്ക​രെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് നേ​രി​ട്ട് ഫ്ലൈ ​ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​മ​ലിം​ഗ റെ​ഡ്ഡി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12.45നും ​രാ​വി​ലെ 10നും ​സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ദാ​വ​ങ്ക​രെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​നും വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​നു​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ്. യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ‘ന​ന്ദി​നി’​യു​ടെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ല​ഘു ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും. ഐ​രാ​വ​തി​​​ന്റെ സെ​മി-​സ്ലീ​പ്പ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സാ​ണ് ഫ്ലൈ​ബ​സ്.

    TAGS:bus serviceBangalore News
