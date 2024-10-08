Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പി​റ​ന്നാ​ൾ മ​ധു​രം നു​ണ​ഞ്ഞ് കു​ഞ്ഞു ധീ​ര​ജ് മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യാ​യി

    ബേ​ക്ക​റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വാ​ങ്ങി​യ കേ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം
    ധീ​ര​ജ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പി​റ​ന്നാ​ളാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വാ​ങ്ങി​യ കേ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ച്ച് അ​ഞ്ച് വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കെ.​പി അ​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ബാ​ല​രാ​ജു- നാ​ഗ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ധീ​ര​ജാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കേ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ഗു​രു​ത​ര നി​ല​യി​ൽ കിം​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ഐ.​സി.​യു​വി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. ഏ​ത് ബേ​ക്ക​റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​ക്ക് വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​തെ​ന്ന​റി​യാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും പൊ​ലീ​സും.

    TAGS:child deathBengaluru Newsbirthday cake
