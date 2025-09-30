Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    30 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST
    30 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട്ടി കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത​യാ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഫാ​രി​ഷ് (18), സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ൻ (23), അ​റ​ഫാ​ത്ത് അ​ലി (18), ഫ​റാ​സ് (19) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 26ന് ​കാ​ർ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ വെ​ങ്ക​ട​ര​മ​ണ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​നു സ​മീ​പത്തുവെച്ചാണ് സം​ഭ​വ​ം.

