Posted Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST
ഒന്നരക്കോടിയുടെ സ്വർണം കവർന്ന കേസിൽ അഞ്ചുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Five arrested in gold theft case worth Rs. 1.5 crore
മംഗളൂരു: സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ സ്വർണക്കട്ടി കൊണ്ടുപോകുകയായിരുന്ന സ്വർണക്കട ജീവനക്കാരനെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി കൊള്ളയടിച്ച കേസിൽ പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തയാൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ചുപേരെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ഫാരിഷ് (18), സഫ്വാൻ (23), അറഫാത്ത് അലി (18), ഫറാസ് (19) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. സെപ്റ്റംബർ 26ന് കാർ സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ വെങ്കടരമണ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിനു സമീപത്തുവെച്ചാണ് സംഭവം.
