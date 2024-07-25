Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Obit news,
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​രെ ഹൊ​സ​ക​ഡു​വി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. കെ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​റാ​ണ് (40) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ൽ​പെ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മീ​നെ​ടു​ത്ത് വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജോ​ലി. മീ​ൻ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Obit newsFishmonger
    News Summary - Fishmonger died
