Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2024 4:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2024 4:37 AM GMT

    ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ് ​മത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    sea
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പൊ​ളി​പ്പു സ​ള്ള​റ​ഗോ​ളി​യി​ൽ മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ് മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ദ്യാ​വ​ര​യി​ലെ പി​ത്രോ​ഡ രാ​മാ​ജു​വാ​ണ്(54) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മ​റ്റു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം മീ​ൻ വ​ല വ​ലി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.​ബോ​ധ​ര​ഹി​ത​നാ​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnatakaseafisherman died
    News Summary - Fisherman dies after falling from boat into sea
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X