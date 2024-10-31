Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    പി​ലി​ക്കു​ള പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന വൈ​കി​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം
    Fire
    പി​ലി​ക്കു​ള​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പി​ലി​ക്കു​ള നി​സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​മ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്റെ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കൗ​ണ്ട​ർ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ചാ​ർ​ജ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​വാം കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത വി​വ​രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും ക​ദ്രി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റ് എ​ത്താ​ൻ വൈ​കി​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​ര മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:FirePilikula Park
    News Summary - Fire in Pilikula Park; Two vehicles were gutted
