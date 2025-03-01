Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2025 10:15 AM IST

    എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; 16 ല​ക്ഷം ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; 16 ല​ക്ഷം ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ല്ലാ​രി വി​ജ​യ​ന​​ഗ​ര​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ഹൊ​സ്പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ബി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ 16 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ ​പ​ട​രാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണം. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നും 40 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

