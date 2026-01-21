Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഓ​ട് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 9:49 AM IST

    ഓ​ട് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓ​ട് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഹൊ​യ്ഗെ ബ​സാ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഓ​ട് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ചൂ​ള വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഫാ​ക്ട​റി യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വി​റ​കി​ലും മ​റ്റ് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളി​ലും പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ തീ​യു​ടെ തീ​വ്ര​ത വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​യു​ട​നെ പാ​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​ർ, ക​ദ്രി ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ആ​ള​പാ​യം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FiremangaloreFactory Fire
    News Summary - fire broke out at a tile factory
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X