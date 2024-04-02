Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    2 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    2 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    ഗ​ഡൈ​ക്ക​ല്ല് ഹി​ല്ലി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി ഗ​ഡൈ​ക്ക​ല്ല് ഹി​ൽ വ​ന​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ട്ടു​തീ പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ കു​റി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ വി​വ​ര​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് വ​ന​പാ​ല​ക​ർ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ നീ​ണ്ട പ​രി​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ൽ വ​ന​പാ​ല​ക​ർ കാ​ട്ടു​തീ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും കെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    Bengaluru News
    Fire at Gadaikall Hill
