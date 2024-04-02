Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT
ഗഡൈക്കല്ല് ഹില്ലിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - Fire at Gadaikall Hill
ബംഗളൂരു: ദക്ഷിണ കന്നഡ ജില്ലയിലെ ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി ഗഡൈക്കല്ല് ഹിൽ വനമേഖലയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചോടെയാണ് കാട്ടുതീ പടർന്നത്.
സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് നാട്ടുകാർ നൽകിയ വിവരമനുസരിച്ച് വനപാലകർ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തി. മണിക്കൂറുകൾ നീണ്ട പരിശ്രമത്തിനൊടുവിൽ വനപാലകർ കാട്ടുതീ പൂർണമായും കെടുത്തി.
