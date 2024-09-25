Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ

    Fire Accident
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ദൊ​ഡ്ഡ​ന​ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ ധ​ന്വ​ന്ത​രി ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ. ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​യാ​ണ് പു​ക ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന എ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsfire accidentAyurveda Hospital
    News Summary - Fire accident in hospital
