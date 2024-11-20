Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹന...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:53 AM GMT

    ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹന ഷോറൂമിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ജീവനക്കാരി വെന്തുമരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Priya
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രിയ

    ബംഗളൂരു: ഉത്തര ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹന ഷോറൂമിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ അഗ്നിബാധയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരിയായ കെ. പ്രിയ (20) വെന്തുമരിച്ചു. നവരംഗ് ബാർ ജങ്ഷനിൽ രാജ്കുമാർ റോഡിലെ മൈ ഇ.വി സ്റ്റോർ ഷോറൂമിന് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചരയോടെയാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. അതിവേഗം പടർന്ന തീയിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാനാവാതെ കുടുങ്ങിയാണ് മരണമെന്ന് അഗ്നിശമനസേന അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fire accidentElectric Vehicle Showroom
    News Summary - Fire accident in electric vehicle showroom
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick