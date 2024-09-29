Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    Fire Accident
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഓ​ടു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 75ൽ ​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്ത അ​ഡ്യാ​ർ സ​ഹ്യാ​ദ്രി കോ​ള​ജ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഓ​ടു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ വ​ണ്ടി നി​ർ​ത്തി ചാ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നി​ലു​ള്ള ബി.​എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു കാ​റാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​ന് വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന എ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsfire accident
    News Summary - Fire Accident
