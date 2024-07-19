Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഐ​രാ​വ​ത ബ​സി​ന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    ഐ​രാ​വ​ത ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Karnataka RTC bus caught fire
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി​യു​ടെ ഐ​രാ​വ​ത ബ​സി​ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി ഹ​ലെ​ഗേ​റ്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​കി വ​ള​രെ വേ​ഗം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ ഇ​റ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ന്റെ എ​യ​ർ ക​ണ്ടീ​ഷ​ൻ സം​വി​ധാ​ന ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് നി​ന്നാ​ണ് തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. ബ​സി​ന്റെ പി​ൻ​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fire accidentKarnataka RTC bus
    News Summary - Fire Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick