Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസി​നി​മ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 2:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    സി​നി​മ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം 27ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി​നി​മ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം 27ന്
    cancel

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​ർ​മ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സി​ക് ഹൊ​റ​ർ ചി​ത്ര​മാ​യ ‘നൊ​സ്ഫെ​തു’ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​ർ ഗോ​ഥെ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ബ്രാം ​സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക​റു​ടെ വി​ഖ്യാ​ത ര​ച​ന​യാ​യ ഡ്രാ​ക്കു​ള​യു​ടെ ആ​ഖ്യാ​ന​മാ​യ സി​നി​മ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30ന് ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsFilm Screening
    News Summary - Film screening
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick