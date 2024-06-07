Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT

    സി​നി​മ ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം

    സി​നി​മ ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ജേ​താ​വാ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ൻ ഒ​നി​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത ‘പൈ​ൻ​കോ​ഡ്’ സി​നി​മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ലൈം​ഗി​ക ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം പ്ര​മേ​യ​മാ​വു​ന്ന സി​നി​മ ജൂ​ൺ 13ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

