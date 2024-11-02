Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    സി​നി​മ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും നാ​ളെ

    അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് കി​ര​സ്ത​മി​

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ൻ അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് കി​ര​സ്ത​മി​യു​ടെ സി​നി​മ​ക​ളെ​യും സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ളെ​യും കു​റി​ച്ച് ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും ഡോ​ക്യു​മെ​ന്റ​റി പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. സി​നി​മ ക്ല​ബാ​യ സി​നി​മ വാ​ലെ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖു​തും സ്റ്റു​ഡി​യോ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ നാ​ലു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം ടി​ക്ക​റ്റു മൂ​ലം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് കി​ര​സ്ത​മി​യെ കു​റി​ച്ച് സൈ​ഫു​ല്ല സ​മ​ദി​യ​ൻ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച ‘76 മി​നി​റ്റ് 15 സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ്സ് വി​ത്ത് കി​ര​സ്ത​മി’ ഡോ​ക്യു​മെ​ന്റ​റി പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:abbas kiarostamidocumentary screening
    News Summary - Film lecture and screening
