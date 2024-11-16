Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ചാ​ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    M Soumya
    എം. ​സൗ​മ്യ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള മ​ഞ്ച​ടു​ക്ക​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ചാ​ടി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി. മി​യാ​ർ അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി​യി​ലെ എം. ​സൗ​മ്യ​യാ​ണ് (39) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത് മു​ത​ൽ മ​നഃ​പ്ര​യാ​സ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

