Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    ‘മൈ​സൂ​രു പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ഗം വേ​ണം’ -യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മൈ​സൂ​രു പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ വേ​​ഗ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ആ​വ​ശ്യം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി ട്രെ​യി​ൻ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ. പാ​ത വൈ​ദ്യു​തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​തി​​ന്റെ ​ഗു​ണം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വേ​​ഗ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​ട​ക്കം മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം സ​മ​യ​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി. വി​ഷ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മൈ​സൂ​രു ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​കാ​ര പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് മൈ​സൂ​രു എം.​പി യ​ഥു​വീ​ർ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ദ​ത്ത ചാ​മ​രാ​ജി​ന് നി​വേ​ദ​നം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:train speedBangalore-Mysore route
    News Summary - Faster trains on Mysore route
