Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 8:33 AM IST

    വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പ്പ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഏ​ഞ്ചി​റ​യി​ൽ അ​ര​സി​ന​മാ​ക്കി ക​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ കീ​ട​നാ​ശി​നി ത​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൈ​ടെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ദൈ​രെ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പ്പ കു​ലാ​ലാ​ണ് (49) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പ്പ ത​ന്റെ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ കീ​ട​നാ​ശി​നി ത​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ സ്പ്രേ ​ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഹൈ ​ടെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ​ത്. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പ്പ​യെ നെ​ല്യാ​ഡി​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:farmerDeath NewsBengaluru NewsElectrocution
    News Summary - Farmer dies of electrocution
