Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    12 March 2026 10:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 10:09 AM IST

    കർഷകൻ ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    കർഷകൻ ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
     ദിനേശ് ഗാട്ടി

    മംഗളൂരു: കുത്താറിനടുത്ത മദനി നഗറിലെ പ്രധാന റോഡ് മുറിച്ചുകടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിൾ ഇടിച്ച് കാൽനടക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു. മുണ്ടോളി നിവാസിയും പുരോഗമന കർഷകനുമായ ദിനേശ് ഗാട്ടിയാണ് (50)മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് കുട്ടികളുമുണ്ട്. പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.

    metronewsBangloreaccidentnews
    News Summary - Farmer dies after being hit by bike
