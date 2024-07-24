Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    24 July 2024 2:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2024 2:24 AM GMT

    കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    family meeting
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ കേ​ര് പ​വ​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22ന് ​കാ​യി​ക​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും. ക​ന​ക​പു​ര​യി​ലെ റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​വ​രെ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തും. അ​നൂ​പ്, ജി​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ, കെ.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, ഡോ. ​ശ്രീ​ചി​ത്ര അ​നൂ​പ്, അ​ർ​ച്ച​ന, രേ​ഖ വി​ജ​യ​രാ​ജ്, ര​മ്യ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി കാ​യി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Family Reunion Malayali Family Association
