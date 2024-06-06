Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    കു​ടും​ബ പൂ​ജ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി പ​ത്താം സോ​ണി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ പൂ​ജ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പൂ​ജാ​രി വി​പി​ൻ ശാ​ന്തി മു​ഖ്യ​കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സ​മി​തി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​സ്. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ വി.​എ​ൻ. രാ​ജു, എ​സ്. മ​നോ​ജ്, കെ. ​ബി​നു, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജെ. ​പ്ര​മോ​ദ്, എ​സ്. സ​ജി, മ​ധു ക​ല​മാ​നൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
