Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നാ​ലം​ഗ കു​ടും​ബം മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നാ​ലം​ഗ കു​ടും​ബം മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    കെ. ​അ​വി​നാ​ഷ്, മ​മ​ത, മ​ക്ക​ൾ 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സി​ങ്ക​നാ​യ​ക ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വും ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ടു മ​ക്ക​ളും താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കാ​ബ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ കെ. ​അ​വി​നാ​ഷ് (33), ഭാ​ര്യ മ​മ​ത (30), അ​ഞ്ചും മൂ​ന്നും വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ല​ബു​റു​ഗി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ അ​വി​നാ​ഷും കു​ടും​ബ​വും ആ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സം.

