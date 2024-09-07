Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Sep 2024 2:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Sep 2024 2:48 AM GMT
കുടുംബസംഗമം നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Family meeting of Malayali Family Association
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ കുടുംബസംഗമം ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് ദൊംലൂരിലെ ഹോട്ടൽ കേരള പവലിയനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 22ന് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഓണം കായിക മേളയുടെ മുന്നൊരുക്കം വിലയിരുത്തും. ഫോൺ: 9972330461.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story