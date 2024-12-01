Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:39 AM GMT

    ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    family meeting
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​ർ ഇ.​സി.​എ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ.​ബി. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​ഭാം​ഗം കെ.​പി. ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും. സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ത​ക​ഴി ര​ച​ന​യും സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച ‘സൂ​ര്യ​കാ​ന്തി’ നാ​ട​കം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Family MeetingSastra Sahityavedi
    News Summary - Family Meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick