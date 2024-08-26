Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​സ​മി​തി കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം

    Kairali Kalasamithi family meeting
    കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​സ​മി​തി കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​സ​മി​തി കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം വി​മാ​ന​പു​ര കൈ​ര​ളീ നി​ല​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. വ​ടം​വ​ലി, ഉ​റി​യ​ടി തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ രാ​മ​ന്ത​ളി, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​കെ. സു​ധീ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsFamily MeetingKairali Kalasamiti
