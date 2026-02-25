Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കേരളസമാജം കുടുംബസംഗമം

    കേരളസമാജം കുടുംബസംഗമം
    ബംഗളൂരു: കേരളസമാജം ബംഗളൂരു സൗത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ് കുടുംബസംഗമം കവിയും അധ്യാപകനുമായ ടി.പി. വിനോദ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.

    സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്റ് അഡ്വ. പ്രമോദ് വരപ്രത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. നവീൻ മേനോൻ, തുളസീദാസ്, ശിവദാസ് ഇടശ്ശേരി, എൻ.പി. പ്രവീൺ, ശിവശങ്കരൻ നായർ, ആഷ്മർ ഹാഷിം, എം.കെ. രാജേഷ്, ശിവപ്രസാദ്, സുധീർ, മേഘ, ഗോപിക, സാന്ദ്ര എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. സജിത് കുമാർ സ്വാഗതവും ജഗത് എം.ജി. നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.

