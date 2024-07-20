Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2024 3:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2024 3:12 AM GMT

    കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും.​ ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ കേ​ര​ള പ​വ​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​നുള്ള യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9972330461.

    TAGS:Malayali Family AssociationFamily Meet Up
