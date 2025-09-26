Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 10:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 10:11 AM IST
‘ഓണപ്പുലരി’ കുടുംബസംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Family gathering of N.S.S. Karnataka Begur Road Karayogam
ബംഗളൂരു: എൻ.എസ്.എസ് കർണാടക ബേഗൂർ റോഡ് കരയോഗത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബസംഗമം ‘ഓണപ്പുലരി 2025’ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു കരയോഗങ്ങളുടെ വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികൾ, ശിങ്കാരിമേളം, ഓണസദ്യ എന്നിവയോടെ ആഘോഷിച്ചു. ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ എൻ.എസ്.എസ്.കെ ചെയർമാൻ ആർ. ഹരീഷ് കുമാർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.
ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി എം.എൽ.എ സതീഷ് റെഡ്ഡി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായിരുന്നു. കരയോഗം പ്രസിഡന്റ് ബി. ശ്രീദേവൻ, സെക്രട്ടറി അനിൽകുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ രവീഷ്, മറ്റു എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗങ്ങൾ, ബോർഡ് പ്രതിനിധികൾ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
