Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right‘ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി’...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:11 AM IST

    ‘ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി’ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Family gathering of N.S.S. Karnataka Begur Road Karayogam
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ർ. ഹ​രീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ‘ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി 2025’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, ശി​ങ്കാ​രി​മേ​ളം, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ​യോ​ടെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​കെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ർ. ഹ​രീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ സ​തീ​ഷ് റെ​ഡ്ഡി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ര​യോ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി. ​ശ്രീ​ദേ​വ​ൻ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ര​വീ​ഷ്, മ​റ്റു എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:metroFamily ReunionNSS Karnataka
    News Summary - Family gathering of N.S.S. Karnataka Begur Road Karayogam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X