Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2025 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2025 10:17 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ. മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ. മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി
    വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ, അ​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡി​ലെ കെ.​എ​സ്.​വി.​കെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ര​ക്‌​ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 15 പേ​ർ ര​ക്‌​ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കെ.​എ​സ്.​വി.​കെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ മ​രു​ള്ള​സി​ദ്ധ​യ്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ശ്യാം, ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ര​ഞ്ജ​യ്, ഡോ. ​ഷി​ബി​ൽ, രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര ത​മ്പാ​ൻ, സു​ഷ​മ ശ​ങ്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Expatriate Malayali Association conducts medical camp
