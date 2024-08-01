Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    1 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം വ​ന്ദേ​ഭാ​ര​ത്: ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ന്‍ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ബു​ക്കി​ങ് പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം വ​ന്ദേ​ഭാ​ര​ത്: ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ന്‍ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ബു​ക്കി​ങ് പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ന് ക​ന്‍റോ​ണ്‍മെ​ന്റി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങി എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജ​ങ്ഷ​ന്‍വ​രെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന വ​ന്ദേ​ഭാ​ര​ത് സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ല്‍ എ​ക്‌​സ്പ്ര​സി​ന്റെ (06002) ഓ​ണ്‍ലൈ​ന്‍ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് റി​സ​ര്‍വേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് റി​സ​ര്‍വേ​ഷ​ന്‍ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​ള്ളി​ല്‍ നി​ര്‍ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം​വ​രെ 1465 രൂ​പ​യും എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ചെ​യ​ര്‍കാ​റി​ല്‍ 2945 രൂ​പ​യു​മാ​ണ് നി​ര​ക്ക്‌.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsonline ticket bookingVande Bharat
    News Summary - Ernakulam Vande Bharat: Online ticket booking
