Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 8:01 AM IST
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 8:01 AM IST

    പരിസ്ഥിതിദിനാചരണം

    പരിസ്ഥിതിദിനാചരണം
    ലോക പരിസ്ഥിതിദിനാചരണം ജൈവ ഇന്ധന സസ്യം നട്ട് വനം മന്ത്രി ഈശ്വർ ഘാണ്ഡ്രെ ഉദ്ഘാടനംചെയ്യുന്നു

    ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക ബയോ എനർജി ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് ബോർഡ് ലോക പരിസ്ഥിതിദിനാചരണം നെലമംഗള മഹാദേവപുര ക്ഷേമവനത്തിൽ ജൈവ ഇന്ധന ഇനങ്ങൾ നട്ട് വനം മന്ത്രി ഈശ്വർ ഘാണ്ഡ്രെ ഉദ്ഘാടനംചെയ്തു.

    ബോർഡ് ചെയർമാൻ എസ്.ഇ. സുധീന്ദ്ര, മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ എൻ. ശിവശങ്കർ, ക്ഷേമവനം എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് ഓഫിസർ ഡോ. നരേന്ദ്ര ഷെട്ടി, ശുഭാൻഷു, അർച്ചന, ജയറാം, സി.ആർ. ഗൗഡ, ബി.ആർ. ലോഹിത്, ഡോ. ജി.എൻ. ദയാനന്ദ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

