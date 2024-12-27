Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    ന​ന്ദി ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി ഹി​ൽ​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​മ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ചി​ക്ക​ബ​ല്ലാ​പു​ര ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31ന് ​വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ത​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് രാ​വി​ലെ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ന​ന്ദി ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​മാ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Entry to Nandi Hills will be controlled
