Posted Ondate_range 27 Dec 2024 11:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Dec 2024 11:02 AM IST
നന്ദി ഹിൽസിൽ പ്രവേശനം നിയന്ത്രിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Entry to Nandi Hills will be controlled
ബംഗളൂരു: പുതുവത്സര ദിനത്തിൽ നന്ദി ഹിൽസിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശനമനുവദിക്കില്ലെന്ന് ചിക്കബല്ലാപുര ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം അറിയിച്ചു. ഡിസംബർ 31ന് വൈകുന്നേരം മുതൽ ജനുവരി ഒന്നിന് രാവിലെ വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം. നന്ദി ഹിൽസിൽ പുതുവത്സരമാഘോഷിക്കുന്നത് അപകടത്തിലേക്ക് നയിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതുകൊണ്ടാണ് നിയന്ത്രണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
