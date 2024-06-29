Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ഐ.​ഐ.​എം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​രി​ൽ സം​രം​ഭ​ക​ത്വ സ​മ്മി​റ്റ്

    iim
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​രി​ൽ (ഐ.​ഐ.​എം-​ബി) ‘എ​ക്സി​മി​യ​സ്-24’ സം​രം​ഭ​ക​ത്വ സ​മ്മി​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​സി.​ഇ.​എ​ല്ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ജൂ​ലൈ ആ​റ്, ഏ​ഴ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മ്മി​റ്റി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​രം​ഭ​ക​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

