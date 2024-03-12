Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    12 March 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    വി​ശേ​ശ്വ​ര​യ്യ മ്യൂ​സി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് മേ​ള ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ

    വി​ശേ​ശ്വ​ര​യ്യ മ്യൂ​സി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് മേ​ള ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​സ്തൂ​ർ​ബ റോ​ഡി​ലെ വി​ശേ​ശ്വ​ര​യ്യ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി​ക്ക​ൽ മ്യൂ​സി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് മേ​ള​ക്ക് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വും. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മോ​ഡ​ൽ-​പ്രൊ​ജ​ക്ട് അ​വ​ത​ര​ണ മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ക്കും. ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​വ​ണ​ത​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യും ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യും ന​ട​ക്കും.

    സ​മാ​പ​ന ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30ന് ​ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​സി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഫി​സി​ക്സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​ഫ. അ​വീ​ക് ബി​ദ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

