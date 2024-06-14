Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി ചു​രം ന​ടു​റോ​ഡി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന; വാ​ഹ​ന​ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സ്തം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി ചു​രം ന​ടു​റോ​ഡി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന; വാ​ഹ​ന​ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സ്തം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യി​റ​ങ്ങിയപ്പോൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യി​റ​ങ്ങി. കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ന​ടു​റോ​ഡി​ൽ ആ​ന​യെ ക​ണ്ട​യു​ട​ൻ ബ​സ് നി​ർ​ത്തി യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ന കാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വും​വ​രെ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ര ഇ​രു ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലും ര​ണ്ട് കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​രെ നീ​ണ്ടു. മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് പ​തി​വാ​ണെ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വ​നം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​ണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:ElephantTrafficBengaluru NewsBlock
    News Summary - Elephant in the middle of Charmadi Pass; The traffic stopped
