Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​പ്പി​ത്തോ​ട്ടം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:07 AM GMT

    കാ​പ്പി​ത്തോ​ട്ടം ഉ​ട​മ ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Saldana
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ൽ​ദാ​ന

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ കാ​പ്പി​ത്തോ​ട്ട ഉ​ട​മ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗ​ബ്ഗാ​ൾ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ വി. ​സ​ൽ​ദാ​ന​യാ​ണ് (46) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​രു​മ്പ് ഏ​ണി​യു​മാ​യി തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​ട​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഏ​ണി വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​ത​ര​ണ ക​മ്പ​നി മെ​സ്കോം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ലൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsElectrocution death
    News Summary - Electrocution Death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick