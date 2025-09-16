Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 10:32 AM IST
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 10:32 AM IST

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ങ്ങും

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ങ്ങും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്​​ച​ മു​ത​ല്‍ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ 20 വ​രെ ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ള്‍ ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ 34 സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് ബെ​സ്കോം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:electricity cutBangalore News
    News Summary - electricity will be interrupted today
