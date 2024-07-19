Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ.​എ​ൽ.​സി.​ഐ.​എ ടെ​ക്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 3:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 3:06 AM GMT

    ഇ.​എ​ൽ.​സി.​ഐ.​എ ടെ​ക് സ​മ്മി​റ്റ് 26ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ.​എ​ൽ.​സി.​ഐ.​എ ടെ​ക് സ​മ്മി​റ്റ് 26ന്
    cancel

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രീ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഇ.​എ​ൽ.​സി.​ഐ.​എ) ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഥ​മ ഇ.​എ​ൽ.​സി.​ഐ.​എ ടെ​ക് സ​മ്മി​റ്റ് ജൂ​ലൈ 26ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി ഒ​ട്ടേ​ര​യി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ ‘ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ​സ്, മെ​ഷീ​ൻ​സ്, മീ​നി​ങ്സ്’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മ്മി​റ്റി​ൽ ഐ.​ടി, ഐ.​ടി ഇ​ത​ര രം​ഗ​ത്തെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Tech Summit
    News Summary - ELCIA Tech Summit
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick