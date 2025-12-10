Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമു​ട്ട ക​യ​റ്റി​യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 9:31 AM IST

    മു​ട്ട ക​യ​റ്റി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ട്ട ക​യ​റ്റി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് മു​ട്ട​ക​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ചി​ത​റി​യ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഡ​യാ​റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം മു​ട്ട​ക​ൾ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ഫ​റം​ഗി പേ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നം അ​ഡ​യാ​ർ സ​ഹ്യാ​ദ്രി കോ​ള​ജി​ന് സ​മീ​പം എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ആ​ള​പാ​യം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ മു​ട്ട​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ചി​ത​റി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മു​ട്ട​ക​ൾ ഏ​റെ​നേ​രം ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsBangalore News
    News Summary - egg carrying vehicle accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X